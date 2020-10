New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release Rs 100 Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as another crucial step towards ensuring a "pollution-free Delhi".

"Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India," he tweeted.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among 30 Star Campaigners of BJP; Check Full List Here.

The Kejriwal government also suggestions from the people on the exemption on the registration fee. The order to waive off the fee will be issued in the next three days, according to an official release.

Kejriwal had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, with a focus to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivizing the purchase and use of the EVs. The policy aims to register 5 lakh electric vehicles in the city by 2024.

In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government has notified the electric vehicle policy.

"Delhi government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars and Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws," he had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)