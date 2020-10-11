New Delhi/Patna, October 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 30 star campaigners ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections scheduled on October 28, which includes party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani. The BJP has reportedly shared the list with the Election Commission of India. BJP Releases List of 46 Candidates for Bihar Polls.

Others on the list are Bihar BJP chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bhupendra Yadav, Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Nityanand Rai, Manoj Tiwari, Babu Lal Marandi, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Ram Kripal Yadav, Sushil Singh, Chhedi Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Janak Chamar, Samrat Choudhary, Vivek Thakur and Nivedita Singh. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U) Allotted 122 Seats, BJP to Fight on 121, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

BJP's List of Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

BJP releases a list of 30 star campaigners for upcoming #BiharElections2020 PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list. pic.twitter.com/iKfGicyFLt — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CMs of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Devendra Fadnavis and Raghubar Das are also on the list. The BJP, as part of the alliance along with the Janata Dal (United), will contest 121 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The Bihar elections are scheduled to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 and results out the same day.

Congress List of Star Campaigners Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

The Congress has prepared a list of 30 star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections. The list includes Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Others on the list are senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Shakeel Ahmed, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, apart from Congress Chief Ministers like Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Captain Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, Sachin Pilot, Madan Mohan Jha, and Tariq Anwar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).