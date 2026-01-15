New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi government has intensified its winter shelter operations to protect homeless people from the ongoing cold wave, particularly in areas around major hospitals such as AIIMS-Safdarjung and G.B. Pant Hospital.

The number of night shelters in these areas has increased, while teams from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and shelter management agencies conduct midnight rescue operations to move destitute persons from open spaces to safe shelters. The night shelters provide free services, including bedding, three meals a day, sanitation, and safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister said that under the Winter Action Plan 2025-26, around 250 temporary 'pagoda' night shelters have been set up in sensitive and high-footfall areas across the capital to protect homeless citizens from the cold. She added that DUSIB is also operating 197 permanent night shelters across Delhi on a 24x7 basis, all equipped with basic amenities.

She further informed that in the AIIMS-Safdarjung area, besides the existing 32 pagoda night shelters with a capacity of 320 beds, three additional pagoda shelters have been established, increasing the total capacity to 350 beds.

Considering the higher concentration of homeless people around AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals, temporary shelter arrangements have also been made in subway areas. Blankets and bedding are being provided immediately to those in need. Under a special drive, around 75 homeless persons were rescued from the AIIMS-Safdarjung area and shifted to safe locations, after which the area was cleared of people sleeping in the open.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said that eight temporary 'pagoda' night shelters have been established around G.B. Pant Hospital, providing accommodation for 80 people. She added that agencies operating the shelters are conducting regular inspections every night between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am to ensure that homeless persons found in open and unsafe locations are promptly brought to shelters.

A central control room is functioning around the clock to coordinate rescue and shelter operations across the city.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Delhi government's efforts are not limited to providing shelter alone and that a city-wide alert and rescue mechanism has been activated. She reiterated that the government accords the highest priority to the safety, dignity and humane care of homeless citizens and remains committed to ensuring that no one in the capital is left helpless or unsafe during the winter season. (ANI)

