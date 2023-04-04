New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday approved extending the power subsidy scheme for next one year, despite "conspiracies" to stop it, Power minister Atishi said in a press conference.

The people of Delhi will continue to get free electricity on monthly consumption of 200 units. Those using 201-400 units will get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Applications received for power subsidy from October till now will be considered valid till April 2024, said the minister.

"The decision comes despite efforts by the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor to stop the scheme," said the minister, who had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to stop free electricity provided by the Kejriwal government to the farmers and lawyers.

In the wake of her allegations, the BJP had accused her of lying that farmers were getting free power supply and claimed they were receiving bills of thousands of rupees due to fixed charges.

In a statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for their support and assured them that as long as he is there, they will face "no problems."

The free electricity scheme was introduced by the Kejriwal government in 2019.

Atishi said that a file on power subsidy was yet not officially produced before the Delhi government, and claimed that the power department officials said they were under "pressure" to stop the free electricity scheme.

The Power Minister said that when the Cabinet note was to be readied, like every year, for the electricity subsidy scheme to be continued, the officers of the Power department were forcibly called to the LG Office, where senior leaders of the BJP were also present.

"...they all threatened the officers and got them to write a note on the files saying that the subsidy given to lawyers and farmers should be ended," Atishi said.

More than 48 lakh domestic consumers, out of more than 58 lakh, have opted for subsidy as per official figures.

Kejriwal had last year announced that subsidies will be given to only those consumers who will apply for it.

