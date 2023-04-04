Rosario, April 4: In a tragic incident, a model fell from the sixth floor of a high rise in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires on March 30. The woman succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital near to the Brazilian embassy. The deceased model, identified as Emmily Rodriguez (26), was found naked on the ground on the fateful day. A businessman was arrested in connection with the death of Rodriguez.

According to the media reports, the arrestee, Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52) was paid a visit by the model along with two other women at his luxurious flat in the capital city. As per the reports, one of the women is understood to be a friend of the suspect while the other woman had left the flat by the time Emmily fell from the balcony. TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Murders Two Men in 'High-Speed Car Crash' After One of Them Threatened To Leak Her Mother's 'Sex Tape'.

The accused had multiple injuries on his face when he was arrested by the police. He, however, told cops that he received the bruises when he was trying to prevent Emmily from jumping. During the probe, police found bottles of alcohol in the luxury flat. The neighbours said to have heard fighting and screaming before firefighters found the 26-year-old on the ground. Abby Choi Murder: Missing Head of Hong Kong Model Found in Soup Pot; Skull Had No Skin or Meat, Say Police.

Neighbours alleged that the duo had a fight before the incident as they heard loud noises. One of the neighbours also told the police that he heard the model "screaming for help". However, the suspect alleged that the model threw herself out of the open window. He said the woman was "completely out of control" and had tried to open up a series of windows before she jumped out of the flat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).