New Delhi, July 7 (PTI) In a move to reduce electricity bills and promote usage of clean energy, the Delhi government has initiated widespread implementation of rooftop solar panel installations across the city under the RESCO model, an official statement said on Monday.

Under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model, a third-party firm installs, owns and manages solar energy system on a customer's property. The customer makes zero capital investment, and buys power from the firm at lower rates under a power purchase agreement.

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

The initiative is expected to bring down the overall cost of electricity and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

"Our vision is to make Delhi a clean, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible capital. Through the RESCO model, we are ensuring that citizens of Delhi get access to solar energy without any upfront cost," the statement quoted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as saying.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

Gupta highlighted the key benefits of the initiative, emphasising that the solar power generated will be billed at a lower rate and seamlessly integrated into the existing electricity bill through a unified billing system.

She added that the Cabinet has already approved an additional Rs 30,000 subsidy on installation of 3 kilowatt rooftop solar panels under the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar scheme, increasing the total subsidy available to Rs 1.08 lakh.

The Centre has provided Rs 78,000 subsidy for solar rooftop installations.

With a budget allocation of Rs 50 crore, the Delhi government aims to install rooftop solar systems on 2.3 lakh homes over the next three years, the chief minister said.

"We are not just providing an energy solution, ?we are empowering citizens to become clean energy partners in the capital's development," Gupta said.

This move marks a transformative chapter in Delhi's energy journey, turning every rooftop into a power station, and every citizen into a contributor to the clean energy future, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)