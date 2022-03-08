New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday launched Aam Aadmi School Clinics, an initiative to promote the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of school students, said a press release.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated 20 Aam Aadmi School Clinics at an event held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh. These 20 clinics are a part of a pilot project implemented by the Delhi Government in collaboration with The Hans Foundation.

Also Read | Punjab ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2022: Congress Seen To Lose 11% Vote Share in State, AAP To Gain 15% To Form Govt.

On this occasion, Sisodia highlighted the need of mental health support for students within the school premises. He said, ''this initiative is one of the biggest achievements in the field of education and health sector. The Aam Aadmi School Clinics consists of doctors and psychologists who listen to the problems of students. Having a psychologist is one of the biggest steps because it will be an addition to our happiness curriculum.''

Jain said, ''The program is carefully crafted to cater to young students keeping in mind their physical and mental health needs. It aims to provide health care by providing regular full-body health checkups by trained professionals, guidance on health management by Doctors, group awareness sessions on issues like stress management, and individual therapy sessions by a Psychologist. It not only aims to bring about a change in the overall development but works on building a stronger future by empowering students.''

Also Read | NDTV Poll of Polls Puts BJP Ahead in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa; AAP to Win Punjab.

''This is a unique first-of-its-kind project in the whole country. It is currently being executed in 20 schools of the Delhi government and will be further established in more schools around Delhi. Each clinic will have a trained doctor, ANM, Psychologist & Multi-Task Worker. ANM will be responsible for screening the students for any physical as well as mental health issues. In case of a physical health issue, ANM will refer the student to the doctor, whereas to the psychologist in case you have any mental health concerns.'' He added.

Jain also said, ''We have initially started this for students, but we will think about extending these services for teachers as well as parents in the coming future. These clinics screen 30 students each day. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi School Clinics are equipped with an adequate supply of medicines for the students. This list has been curated keeping in mind the specific needs of adolescents, with a primary focus on anaemia, malnutrition, refractive errors, worm infestation, and menstrual hygiene. These clinics are equipped with doctors for the early diagnosis of any disease that persists in the students.'' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)