New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a campaign to motivate people to embrace tradition and eliminate pollution on Diwali.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the ''Patake Nahi, Diya Jalao' campaign by lighting diyas (lamps) at his residence and appealed to people not to buy firecrackers this festival. He said the Arvind Kejriwal government will encourage people to celebrate Diwali with diyas through the campaign just like those times when crackers did not exist at all.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

“The pollution levels in Delhi are very high around Diwali due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. The use of crackers during the Diwali season becomes very fatal. Especially when it comes to the elderly and the children, it can be very dangerous," he said.

The government has already ordered a complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

To stop pollution in Delhi, the ‘Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh' campaign is being run by the Delhi government. This consists of the Anti-Dust Campaign, ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off' Campaign, curbs on biomass burning and the use of bio decomposers to cut down stubble pollution at the source.

"The Delhi government appeals to all the people of Delhi. Please celebrate Diwali using diyas and not crackers: ‘Diye Se Diwali Hoti Hai; Patakhe Se Pradushan Hota Hai' (Diwali is celebrated by lighting Diyas, crackers only contribute to pollution). We have to celebrate Diwali with great joy and zeal, but at the same time, make sure that we are not polluting our beloved state of Delhi. Therefore, it is an appeal to the children, parents, teachers and responsible citizens of the city not to make firecrackers synonymous with Diwali," Rai said.

The atmosphere post Diwali ends up being suffocating instead of being joyous, he said, adding that this situation is extremely critical and it needs to be taken very seriously.

"This mission can only be successful with public cooperation. Some people are saying that it is a matter of religion and culture. But, I want to reinforce that it is not. It is a matter of saving lives. When the tradition of celebrating Diwali started in our culture, there was no existence of crackers. We lit diyas and celebrated it. We need to embrace our old traditions to protect lives. I request everyone to take this cause up in their localities and celebrate responsibly," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)