New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' under which special dialogue camps between scientists and farmers will be organised at 50 locations in the national capital was launched here on Thursday.

Delhi Agriculture and Development Minister Kapil Mishra was present as the chief guest at the event.

This initiative is part of an ambitious Central government scheme aimed at promoting direct interaction between farmers and agricultural scientists to encourage the adoption of new technologies and innovations in farming, said an official statement.

Mishra said this campaign will be particularly beneficial for Delhi's rural areas, where the issues of farmers have long been ignored.

“Even I was unaware that Delhi had an Agriculture department, but now the times have changed. Our government is determined to give Delhi's rural areas their rightful identity. There are farmers in Delhi, there is agriculture and now an empowered Agriculture Ministry is working actively," he added.

Mishra informed that under this campaign, special dialogue camps will be organised at 50 locations across Delhi, where scientists and farmers will engage in direct interaction.

The scientists will not only share information about modern agricultural techniques but also document the experiences and innovations of farmers. This will benefit farmers and ensure their contributions are reflected in future agricultural policies, the statement said.

Mishra issued a stern warning to those involved in black marketing of fertilisers.

“Stop the black marketing of fertilizers immediately or the government will not hesitate to take strict legal action. Compromising farmers' rights will not be tolerated,” he said.

Mishra said this campaign is being conducted across the country by the Central government with a target of establishing direct dialogue with 1.5 crore farmers.

More than 2,000 teams of scientists will participate across 700 plus districts. Through this initiative, scientists will introduce farmers to new technologies and compile their suggestions to be incorporated into future policy-making, the statement added.

