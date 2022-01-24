New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi government has written to heads of all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the national capital seeking information about their staff strength as well as those engaged in Covid duty in the run up to the MCD elections this year.

The Directorate of Training and technical Education (DTTE) has sought the details by 5 pm on Tuesday.

"The MCD election 2022 are proposed to be held shortly by the State Election Commission. For the purpose of conduct of the said election, the State Election Commission has requisitioned for staff for polling parties," the letter read.

"The competent authority has decided that the campus director, principals and HODs of ITIs may provide the details of all ministerial staff on the strength of the department, including section officer, head clerk, senior assistant and junior assistant, among others, who are presently drawing their salary from your institutes and also mention the details of officials who are deployed on Covid Duty," the letter read.

