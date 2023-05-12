New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the launch of an anti-open burning campaign in Delhi, said an official statement on Friday.

The anti-open burning campaign which is organised as part of the Summer Action Plan of the government will start from May 15, the statement said.

In the statement, Minister Rai said, "On May 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the Summer Action Plan to reduce pollution levels during the summer time. The concerned departments have begun their work to put it into practice on the ground based on this."

According to the statement, the campaign starting on May 15 will run the entire month until June 15. Patrolling teams will monitor and prevent incidents of open burning in the national capital, it added.

"As part of this effort, the Anti-Open Burning Campaign will commence in Delhi on May 15 and continue for an entire month until June 15. The campaign will involve 231 patrolling teams consisting of 665 personnel during the day and 186 patrolling teams consisting of 564 personnel at night from 7 different departments. These teams will work around the clock to monitor and prevent incidents of open burning in Delhi", he added.

He further said, "Their findings will be reported to the Environment Department on a regular basis. Additionally, the Delhi Fire Service and Forest Department have been instructed to keep special vigilance in this context."

As per the statement, a Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites.

"A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been prepared to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites. Instructions have been given to strictly implement this SOP so that incidents of fire at landfill sites can be prevented. Along with this, DPCC and MCD have been instructed to continuously monitor the sites to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites", the minister said.

According to the statement, in conclusion, Minister said, "Under the Summer Action Plan, out of 14 points, 2 immediate action plans have been prepared, which have also been ordered to be strictly implemented across Delhi. We are hopeful that under both the immediate action plan - Anti Dust Campaign and Anti Open Burning - pollution in the summer season in Delhi will be reduced to a great extent." (ANI)

