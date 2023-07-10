New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi government will establish a 'Kesh Kala' Board to revive the traditional art of hair grooming and support the barber community, a statement said on Monday.

The proposal to establish the Kesh Kala Board has received in-principle approval from Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, and has been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for final approval.

The objective of the Kesh Kala Board is to enhance the skills of those engaged in the traditional art of hair grooming, and revive this salon art form for the overall welfare of the barber community in Delhi, the statement said.

The board will offer advanced training, financial assistance, and awareness campaigns for barbers and groomers, facilitating skill development and technical upliftment, it said.

The Kesh Kala Board will consist of a chairman, vice-chairman, members, and various administrative, technical, and ministerial positions. District-level committees will be formed to contribute to policy formulation and planning.

