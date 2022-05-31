New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to more than 100 shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located in the INA market, a press statement issued by the government informed on Tuesday.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the senior officials of the concerned departments including BSES and PWD.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP Will Win Two RS Seats in Rajasthan, Says State BJP President Satish Poonia.

As per the release, Sisodia directed the officials to immediately inspect the selected places for installation of transformers in the market area and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month.

Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and MLA of Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj also attended the meeting.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Absconds After Having Unnatural Sex with Six Children in Nagpur.

Recently a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and had shared the issue of electricity connections. They also said that there are more than 100 shops of Kashmiri Pandits in INA Market, which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities.

As a result, shopkeepers are facing several problems including electricity connections. Taking cognizance of this matter immediately, Kejriwal directed officials to take action on it.

In a statement, Sisodia said, ''The Kejriwal Government always stands with Kashmiri Pandits. Instead of doing politics on issues of Kashmiri Pandits, we have always worked for their progress and upliftment."

"Taking immediate cognizance of this problem of Kashmiri Pandits, the Delhi Government has started working on providing free electricity connections in their shops at INA and within one month, the work of setting up electricity connections will be completed," the release read.

"No fees will be charged from them and the entire cost will be borne by the Delhi Government," it added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)