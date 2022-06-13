New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world-class", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

This is in accordance with the announcement in the Delhi government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over ED Summons to Gandhi Family, Says ‘Country Watching Dictatorship’.

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs," the chief minister said.

"Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices, Lajpat Nagar is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for its street fashion while Kirti Nagar is a popular furniture and household decor market," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen.

Also Read | Cow Dung of 192 Metric Tonnes To Be Exported to Kuwait From Jaipur, For the First Time in History.

He added there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

"The next step would be a design competition in which the country's best designers and architects will participate. We will announce this design competition in the next six weeks. These markets will be redeveloped based on best designs from the competition," Kejriwal said.

However, he did not divulge the details and modalities of the competition.

Later the government issued a statement saying top-notch architectural teams will be appointed within 12 weeks and they will begin their work in redeveloping these five markets.

According to it, project implementation will be taken up in multiple packages as soon as the architectural firms are appointed.

The chief minister said the redevelopment will not only enhance footfall and business at these markets but will also help in generating employment.

"Delhi's markets will tread towards the path of progress with a new identity and redevelopment that will help generate more business and employment.

"We plan to generate 20 lakh employment opportunities under the Rozgaar Budget and are working day and night to fulfil our goal," the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

He also said as part of the redevelopment plan, the markets will be beautified, roads will be refurbished, and sewer and water lines will be streamlined.

On April 22, the government had put up an advertisement inviting applications from market associations for the redevelopment of markets. As many as 49 traders' associations from 33 markets showed interest, the chief minister said.

"We had formed an eight-member selection committee that screened the applications and shortlisted nine markets out of which five were picked for redevelopment," Kejriwal said.

The selection committee had representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and two traders' associations, he said.

The panel was headed by the chief project manager of the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

According to the Delhi government, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

The government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop the selected markets to create job opportunities by stimulating business activities there.

According to the statement, presently there are more than 3.5 lakh shops in all the retail markets of Delhi, which employ about 7.5 lakh people.

Kejriwal said that Delhi has several popular markets and they have always been the pride of the city.

"Every market has its own story, its own identity. Today these traditional iconic markets need redevelopment in infrastructure and other facilities. We want to position these markets such that people across the country and even abroad feel a sense of pride in shopping from there," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister said if there is a slight increase in the business with the cooperation of the government then lakhs of new jobs can be created here.

"We have done this in Chandni Chowk, but now this needs to be done for all the popular, iconic markets of Delhi," he said.

According to the statement, Delhi's Tourism Department and DTTDC have been given the responsibility of bringing all the related departments and stakeholders under one umbrella and leading the implementation of this scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)