New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Government is working on its food truck policy which will be finalised within the next couple of months and put up for public feedback, officials said.

According to officials, meetings have been planned with different stakeholders to discuss the various aspects of the policy.

The stakeholders include the MCD, DMRC, traffic police and the Transport Department, they said.

"We have identified metro stations and parking sites as hubs for setting up food trucks. But it will have to be seen under which category these trucks can be placed by the Transport department and also the rules governing their plying in Delhi,” the official said.

“We will also need the Delhi Metro and the MCD to be on board since we plan to station these food trucks at metro stations and parking sites," he said.

Explaining how the framework is likely to be, the official said that the food trucks will come and go from the site where they will be stationed. They will operate in the night hours -- between 8 pm to 2 am.

"Currently there are no food trucks in Delhi. There are only shops that are given the shape of trucks but these will be proper food trucks. We will have concessionaires who will bring in different vendors along with these trucks and they will be responsible for clearances and other things," the official said.

The Tourism department plans to finalise the policy within the next couple of months, he said.

"We are looking at finalising the policy within the next couple of months, following which it will be put up online for public feedback," the official said.

Last year, Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the government is preparing a food truck policy.

Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 that was titled ‘Rozgaar Budget', he had said the government is preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 pm to 2 am.

"This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment opportunities will be created," Sisodia had said.

The government had estimated that at least 15,000 new job opportunities would be created with the promotion of food truck business in the city.

