Kottayam (Kerala), May 9 (PTI) A railway ticket examiner was arrested from Kottayam railway station on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman on a passenger train going from Nilambur to Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning after the train -- Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express -- passed Aluva station, a Kottayam Railway Police officer said.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

According to the woman's complaint, she had a RAC ticket and was sitting in the S-4 coach of the train when the ticket examiner (TE) came and sat beside her and also held her hand tightly, despite objections raised by her.

She immediately called the Railway control room in Thiruvananthapuram, which in turn informed the RPF personnel on board the train to find out what happened, the officer said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here's a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

The RPF personnel spoke to her and the 35-year-old TE and then took him into custody. Thereafter, his medical examination was carried out which revealed he had consumed alcohol, the officer said.

Based on the RPF personnels' and medical report and the statement given by the woman, the TE was arrested and presented before the court which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)