New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi government's ambitious Delhi Shopping Festival has been postponed and is unlikely to happen in the next couple of months, officials said on Monday.

The project was announced as a part of the Rozgar Budget in 2022 by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The festival was due to begin on January 28 and continue till February 26. However, the December elections have put it on hold.

"The Delhi Shopping Festival has been indefinitely delayed. Meetings were held between the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DTTDC) and the Tourism Department, but due to the MCD and Gujarat polls in December, the consultations were put on hold," said a senior official.

Due to be held at various markets, the festival also requires support from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the official said.

"The process for the election of mayor and deputy mayor is yet to be done. Without the MCD's involvement, the festival cannot take place. Once the election process is completed, the consultations will begin but it is unlikely that the festival will be organised before the Delhi Assembly budget session," said the official.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will start on March 23.

To be organised with an outlay of Rs 250 crore, the wholesale shopping festival was also said to throw open immense business and employment opportunities.

"It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," Kejriwal had said.

