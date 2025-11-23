In India, NCC Day, also known as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day, is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November every year. This annual event commemorates the founding of the National Cadet Corps on July 15, 1948, and its expansion into Delhi on that day in 1947. This year, NCC Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 23. The day honour the National Cadet Corps, one of the country’s largest uniformed youth organisations and highlights the NCC’s role in shaping discipline, leadership, character, and a sense of national service among young students across schools and colleges. In this article, let’s know more about the NCC Day 2025 date, the history and the significance of the annual event.

NCC Day 2025 Date

NCC Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 23.

NCC Day History

In India, the NCC was formed in 1948. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, presided over the function of raising the first NCC Unit at Delhi on the last Sunday of November 1948. This day is traditionally celebrated as the 'NCC Day'. A committee headed by H. N. Kunzru recommended a cadet organization to be established in schools and universities at a national level. The soldier youth foundation Act was accepted by the Governor General, and on July 15, 1950 the soldier youth foundation came into existence.

The NCC was given an inter-service image in 1950 when the Air Wing was added, followed by the Naval Wing in 1952. Also, the NCC curriculum was extended to include community development/social service activities as a part of the NCC syllabus. Following the 1962 Sino-Indian War, to meet the requirement of the Nation, NCC training was made compulsory in 1963. This was discontinued in 1968, when the Corps was again made voluntary. NCC Cadets Ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat': MoS Defence

NCC Day Significance

NCC Day holds great significance in India, which celebrates the organisation's legacy of promoting discipline, leadership, and patriotism in the youth of India. The NCC's motto is ‘Unity and Discipline’. On this occasion, cadets across the country take part in parades, cultural programs, social service activities, and awareness drives. NCC Day also recognises the contributions of cadets in community development, disaster relief, and nation-building, reflecting the organisation’s motto.

