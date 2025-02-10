Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal following BJP's "historic" victory in the Delhi Assembly elections attributed the result to the public's trust in Prime Minister Modi's policies.

Speaking to ANI, Meghwal said, "The results of the Delhi Assembly elections show that the public of Delhi has shown their trust in the policies of PM Modi. The public has ended the misrule of AAP and has elected the BJP which believes in development...The double-engine government of the BJP will work for the development of Delhi, clean the Yamuna river..."

Meanwhile, as the BJP celebrates its victory in Delhi, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, stressing the importance of the moment, said, "The people of Delhi are celebrating Diwali. After a long time, the BJP government is being formed in Delhi... The people of Delhi dream of a prosperous and developed Delhi and under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, this dream of the public of Delhi will be fulfilled."

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh also weighed in on the election results. "The people of Delhi have awarded defeat to all the perpetrators of corruption in Delhi... Congress is no longer a party, they are just passing time. What can one say about those who consider themselves heroes even after getting zero votes three times?... AAP has now become history. It has no future," Vallabh added.

The BJP swept to a "historic" win in the Delhi assembly polls, winning 48 out of 70 seats and wresting power from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The party has not yet declared any Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi.

BJP returned to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. (ANI)

