New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): In a big relief to Pakistani Hindu refugees, the Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to undertake any demolition drive at the Majnu Ka Tilla camp where they have been living since 2011.

The High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order on a petition against the notice issued by the DDA.

Also Read | Haryana Floor Test: New CM Nayab Singh Saini Government Wins Trust Vote, Proves Majority in Assembly.

While passing the direction, the High Court considered the statement of the Central Government in a petition of 2013 that the Union of India shall endeavour to extend all support to the Hindu Community that has entered India from Pakistan. Notably, the Central Government has notified the CAA recently.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner, till the next date of hearing.

Also Read | CAA Notification: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Says 'People Should Use Their Votes Sensibly To Respond to Laws Like Citizenship Amendment Act'.

The High Court issued notice to DDA and listed the matter on March 19 for further hearing.

The bench also asked to implead the Central Government and directed them to file an amended memo of parties within three days.

A petition has been filed by Ravi Ranjan Singh in the High Court challenging the March 4 notice asking the residents to vacate the place by March 6.

The petitioner has sought a direction to stay the demolition till the alternative shelters for these around 800 people.

A petition has been moved seeking directions against the respondents not to disturb/demolish the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla, till some alternative piece of land is allotted to them, especially given the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Through CAA, the Government of India wants to give shelter to the persecuted non-muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the plea stated.

Advocate RK Bali, counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that Public Notice dated March 4, 2024, was pasted in the area asking the residents to vacate the place by March 6, 2024, failing which the respondent will demolish their Camp.

It was also submitted that the Pakistani Hindu Refugees have been living at Majnu Ka Tilla for many years, with basic facilities being provided by the authorities. Their children are studying in the nearby Government Schools and their examinations are in progress at present.

The counsel for DDA submitted that an order dated 29 January 2024 was passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in Execution Application in an application of 2019, wherein, it was directed that all the encroachment on the Yamuna Flood Plain Zone adjacent to South of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla on Yamuna River Belt in Delhi, be removed.

She submitted that cost has also been imposed upon the DDA and the DDA is bound to follow the judicial orders.

Standing counsel for DDA also relied on the order of October 17, 2019, passed by the learned NGT, wherein, the DDA has itself brought to the notice of the NGT, the order of May 29, 2013, passed in a petition.

She further submitted that though the DDA may have all the sympathies with the petitioner, however, the DDA is bound by the various directions that have been passed by the NGT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)