New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the All Party Hills Leader Conference to submit all its pending documents required for recognition as a political party within one week, while instructing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to process the application and decide the proposed party name within eight weeks thereafter.

The petitioner, represented by advocates Irshad Ahmad Khan and Brij Ballabh Tiwari, approached the court seeking directions to the ECI for registration under Section 29-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The party intends to field candidates in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections and had originally submitted its application on March 6, 2025, along with alternative names and supporting documents.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Despite receiving an acknowledgement the next day, no final response was issued by the ECI, stated the plea. During the proceedings, the ECI informed the court that a letter dated November 14, 2025, had been issued to the petitioner, pointing out deficiencies in the application. The communication, reproduced in order, lists missing affidavits, incorrect use of stamp papers and incomplete details regarding key office-bearers, including the Treasurer and Vice-President of the proposed party.

The counsel for the petitioner assured the court that all pending documents would be furnished within one week. Justice Mini Pushkarna, after hearing both sides, directed the petitioner to cure all defects within one week and further directed the ECI to consider approval of one of the proposed names and register the political party within eight weeks after the discrepancies are removed. With these directions, the writ petition was disposed off.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 09, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) is a regional political party active in the Indian states of Meghalaya and Assam. Assam is scheduled to hold its Legislative Assembly elections in March-April 2026, during which voters will elect 126 members to the state assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)