Mumbai, December 9: The Shillong Teer Result for December 9 will be declared soon. Today's results and winning numbers can be checked online at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Some of the trending keywords that people search for while looking for Shillong Teer results include "Shillong Teer Result Today," "Shillong Teer Previous Result," "Shillong Teer Chart 2025", "Shillong Teer Common Numbers", "Hit Numbers", and "Shillong Teer Target". Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 9.

Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day. Notably, Shillong Teer results are derived from skilled archers shooting arrows at a target, with the last two digits of total hits determining the winning numbers. A legal archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of Meghalaya. Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of the Round 1 and Round 2 Shillong Teer games, which will be displayed below. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 08, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 9, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong lottery players can visit portals such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view today’s winning numbers. They can look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 5, 2025" on any of the above websites. Shillong Teer lottery is played daily except Sundays. Eight Teer games played from morning till evening include A total of eight Teer games are played twice a day, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 62

Second Round - 21

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 86

Second Round - 63

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 91

Second Round - 42

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Shillong Teer lottery includes players and bettors who purchase tickets and predict two-digit numbers between 0 and 99 based on the last two digits of arrows hitting a cylindrical bamboo target 50 yards away. The bets made in the Shillong Teer games range from INR 1 to INR 100. Shillong Teer games feature two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, each witnessing 50 archers each shooting 30 arrows and 30 archers shooting 20 arrows each, respectively.

