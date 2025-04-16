New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed its stern displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out to students by Delhi Public School Dwarka. The students were confined in library and were not allowed to attend the class over the fee hike.

While hearing the matter, Justice Sachin Datta said that such a school deserves to be shut down. Many students in their uniforms and books were present alongwith their parents during the hearing.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter When She Was Alone at Home.

The court is dealing with a petition in relation to fee hike by the school.

The High Court said that some steps required to be taken to ensure that students are not tortured by the school.

Also Read | Let's Befriend Every Language: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Remove Urdu Sign Board in Maharashtra.

Justice Datta expressed his concern and said that students were treated in a improper way. The school doesn't get a licence to treat the students to deal with indignity due their inability to pay the fee.

An eight-member panel headed by the District Magistrate submitted a report which stated several indiscriminatory pratice by the school.

The High Court perused the report and said that the report has indicated an alarming state of affairs in school.

The parents have alleged that their children were tortured by the school over non payment of fee.

The High Court has asked the school to refrain from such practices and allow the students to attend classes.

During the hearing, the Delhi Government's standing counsel said that a show cause notice was issued to the school on April 8.

On the other hand, the counsel for school submitted that notice was issued to students in December last year but they failed to clear the dues. On the other hand, the parents said that they are ready to pay the approved fee amount. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)