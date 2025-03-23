New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, instructed Justice Yashwant Varma to preserve all communication on his phone while acting on the directive of the Chief Justice of India (CJI); this included conversations, messages, and data, as the controversy surrounding him continued to unfold.

Justice Varma, in a statement to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, refuted the allegations implicating him in the cash recovery incident.

"None of the staff were shown any remnants of cash or currency that may have been present on site," he explained.

"I personally investigated the matter with my staff, who confirmed there was no removal of currency allegedly found at the premises. The only cleared items were debris and salvageable articles. These remain stored separately in the house and are available for inspection", he said in his statement.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has reportedly informed the DHC CJ that, according to the security guard posted at Justice Varma's residence, some debris and partially burned items were removed early on the morning of March 15.

Justice Varma responded with firm defiance, rejecting any insinuation of wrongdoing. When presented with a video of the incident by the DHC CJ, he expressed deep apprehension, hinting at a potential conspiracy targeting his reputation.

The Supreme Court has released a comprehensive report, and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay has called for a deeper investigation into the recent incident. In his reply, Justice Yashwant Varma firmly stated that neither he, his daughter, nor his household staff were ever shown sacks of burnt cash allegedly found on site.

Justice Varma also expressed his disappointment with the media, asserting that proper inquiry should have been conducted before spreading defamatory claims that tarnished his reputation. (ANI)

