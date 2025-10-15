New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a plea against the bail granted to businessman Samir Modi in an alleged rape case.

The complainant has approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the trial court order granting bail to Samir Modi. He was granted bail on September 25.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 16 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

He was arrested on September 18 in connection with the FIR lodged at the New Friends Colony police station.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice on the plea challenging the bail granted to him. The High Court has sought a response from the Delhi police and Samir Modi.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Gets BJP Ticket From Alinagar Constituency.

The next date of the hearing is November 20.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, along with advocates Bakul Jain, Jatin Sethi, Rishabh Dahiya and Prashansika Thakur appeared for the petitioner (complainant).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb granted bail to Samir Modi, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and one surety in the same amount.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb had reserved the order after the submissions made by senior advocate Geeta Luthra, who, alongwith with Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thukral, appeared for the complainant.

Delhi police had opposed the bail application. It was stated that Samir Modi is an influential person and he is also a flight risk.

On return from London, Samir Modi was detained at the airport pursuant to a Look Out circular (LOC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)