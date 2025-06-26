New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the plea of Leena Paulose, the wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, seeking a direction to authorities for treatment and diagnosis at a hospital of her choice. She has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar issued notice to the Prosecution agencies and listed the matter for hearing on July 2. Her regular bail plea has also already been fixed for that date.

Leena has moved the applications seeking directions to avail herself of the best possible in-custody private medical treatment and diagnosis at a hospital of her own choice, as the same is not feasible or adequately available within the confines of the jail premises or government hospitals.

Advocate Anant Malik, alongwith Paul John Edison and Tanya Sharma, appeared for Leena.

It is submitted that she is a 42-year-old woman who has recently been diagnosed with Tuberculosis, a serious communicable disease requiring immediate and continuous medical attention.

It is also submitted that the continued incarceration of the Applicant under such medical conditions, without proper diagnosis and effective treatment, poses a grave and imminent threat to her life and health, thereby violating her basic human rights and Fundamental Rights enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

She was arrested in September 2021. Her bail application is also pending before the High Court.

Her earlier bail application was rejected on 19 May 2023. At the time, arguements on charge were going on. Still, arguements on charges are going on behalf of accused persons, nothing has changed.

It is submitted that a Woman is entitled to special treatment while considering the bail of a woman under PMLA, the counsel added. (ANI)

