New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi Government, the Education Department, and two schools over the denial of admission to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category despite a lucky draw in favour of the student.

The high court also asked the schools to file an affidavit under the signature of principals stating why admission was not granted even though the seat was granted in a lucky draw by the Department of Education.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice on the plea moved by Ashok Kumar to the Delhi Government, Directorate of Education, Deputy Director of Education, two schools of Dwarka namely R D Rajpal Public School and Paramount International school.

The bench has directed both the schools to file their affidavits stating why admission was denied to the ward of the petitioner despite seat allotment in a lucky draw.

The bench, at the request of the petitioner, also directed Paramount School to reserve a seat for the ward of the petitioner.

The matter has been listed on August 24 for further hearing.

The petitioner is aggrieved by the denial of the admission of his child to the school, by the respective school(s) allotted under the Economic Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (hereinafter referred to as EWS/DG) (2022-23) category.

Advocate RHA Sikandar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that despite the allotment of seats twice, the father is running from one place to another for the admission of his child.

He moved a petition through advocates Sanawar Chaudhary and Harshit S Gahlot. He has sought direction from either school to grant and allowed the admission of his child.

The petition stated that in February 2022, the Petitioner applied and filled the registration form for the admission of his child namely Jayesh Kumar under the EWS/DG/Freeship category for the session 2022-23.Thereafter, the draw result for the allotment of the school came out and the Petitioner’s child was allotted R.D. Public School for the first time in the 2nd list/round which came out at the official site of the Education Department, Govt. of N.C.T. of Delhi, it added.

The Petitioner then went to the respective allotted school where he was denied admission by the concerned authorities of the school, the plea said.

The Petitioner then raised his concern/query to the local MLA. The MLA sent a complaint on 15.10.2022 on his behalf, to the Deputy Director (Education) Najafgarh Zone, Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, but no reply or action has been taken to date.

The plea stated that another list came in which the Petitioner’s child was allotted R.D. Rajpal Public School again in the 1st list/round, but then again, the Petitioner had to face similar circumstances as he was again denied admission by the School.

The Petitioner then approached the office of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister regarding the denial of admission of his child by the respective school allotted under the EWS/DG (2022-23) category, the plea stated.

It is also stated that later on another school was allotted in the name of the petitioner’s child and this time Paramount International School was allotted in his name.

Here also, the petitioner was denied admission by the school, counsel argued.

The petitioner also wrote letters to both schools. But to date no information has been given why his child has not been granted admission, the plea said. (ANI)

