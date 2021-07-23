By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi government and city police over a plea by an LGBTQ couple of Punjab to provide them with a safe house in the national capital.

The LGBTQ couple of Punjab is in Delhi for the solemnization of their marriage and has sought the Delhi High Court for the provision of a safe house to them.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta has sought the stand of Delhi government and city police on the couple's plea. The Court has listed the matter for August 2 for further hearing.

The petition was filed by an NGO Dhanak of Humanity along with an LGBTQ couple through advocate Utkarsh Singh.

The couple is from Punjab and is in Delhi for the solemnization of their marriage.

They have challenged the inaction on the part of respondents in providing the safe house and are seeking directions to the respondents in the nature of guidelines for future cases like theirs as there is no specific direction for the grant of safe houses for couples belonging to the LGBTQ community.

They have approached the respondent Delhi Police for a grant of the safe house but the same has not been provided yet. According to the petition, on the night of July 13, the couple were assaulted by the family member of the one of the petitioner. The couple has escaped somehow and has approached the NGO and filed the petition before Delhi High Court.

They also urged to issue direction to the respondents to provide and evolve a mechanism for mandatory interim stay at the safe house to the persecuted couples till the disposal of their applications. (ANI)

