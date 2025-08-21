New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to National Medical Commission (NMC) and others on a plea filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF) challenging the Teachers' Eligibility Qualifications (TEQ) in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2025 and the amendment notification issued by the NMC on July 2, 2025.

The petition claims that the notification permits appointment of non-medical (M.Sc./Ph.D.) faculty up to 30% in the core MBBS subjects of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Pharmacology.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice and sought responses from the respondents within four weeks and listed the matter for hearing in September.

Filed through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, the petition seeks an interim stay on the operation of these impugned provisions, citing that the diluted medical education standards are achieved by equating non-clinically trained MSc/PhD holders with MBBS/MD/MS qualified faculty.

It is also stated that the notification violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and Contravenes the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. It undermines the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum.

It is also stated that it adversely affects the legitimate career expectations of MBBS/MD/MS doctors who undergo rigorous training and national-level examinations.

The petition seeks directions to ensure that only clinically qualified MBBS (MD/MS) doctors are appointed for teaching MBBS students, thereby upholding the quality of medical education and protecting the right to health of citizens. (ANI)

