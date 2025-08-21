Ahmedabad, August 21: Chilling details have emerged in the murder of an Ahmedabad student who allegedly died after he was stabbed during a quarrel with another student in the city. The victim, a Class 10 student, was reportedly attacked by a Class 8 student along with seven to eight others on Tuesday afternoon, August 19. Later, he was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. It is learnt that the clash stemmed from a minor dispute a few days ago. The student's death sparked massive protests and vandalism by parents and locals.

Now, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling conversation that took place between the accused and his friend. In the purported Instagram chat, the accused confessed to the crime. The conversation between the accused minor and his friend also showed what triggered him to attack his senior with a knife at the Seventh Day School (Seventh Day Adventist School) in Ahmedabad. Seventh Day School Student Murder: Class 10 Boy Dies After Knife Attack by Junior in School in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

Chilling Chat Shows Class 8 Student Admitting to Killing School Senior

As chilling details emerge in Ahmedabad's Seventh Day Adventist School murder case, a chat between the accused student and one of his friends is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the accused student has confessed to killing the Class 10 student. Details suggested the… https://t.co/g2LwtsDCIs pic.twitter.com/LoMItuwdp7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 21, 2025

The alleged conversation, which the police have accessed, has also surfaced online. In the chat, the accused is seen answering the questions his friend asks him. In the chat, the accused student is seen confessing to killing the Class 10 student. "Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now," the accused said in the chat. The conversation also shows the accused's friend advising him to go underground for some time and delete the chats between them.

Speaking about the incident, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Joint Commissioner of Police, said the accused student was detained following the incident. However, after the accused was detained, the victim's family and other members of the Sindhi community gathered near the hospital. Rathore also said that the deceased boy hailed from the Sindhi community, while the main accused was from the Muslim community. Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

Mayurika Patel, administrator of Seventh Day Adventist School, defended the institution, saying, "The accused child had a history of complaints, and action was taken earlier." She also said that the incident occurred outside the school premises. She further revealed that the knife was kept in a car and not brought into the school. "Still, we will take strict action, including issuing an LC against the child," she added.

