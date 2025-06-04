New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has ordered jail authorities to provide regular treatment to Praveen Dabas, an accused in the 2021 Wrestler Sagar Dhankhar murder case, in which wrestler Sushil Kumar is also an accused.

The court recorded the medical report of May 31 and directed the authorities to ensure Dabas receives timely and proper medical care, including an MRI scan.

Dabas had sought interim bail for eight weeks to receive treatment for his medical ailments in private hospitals. The court has kept the application pending to ensure the jail authorities provide proper treatment and file a fresh medical report.

"In the peculiar facts of this case, this Court finds it appropriate to keep the application pending till the next date of hearing to ensure that the fresh medical status report, after all the aforesaid directions are carried out, is filed by the Jail Superintendent before this Court," Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered on June 2.

The High Court also directed the Jail Superintendent and the Medical Superintendent of Central Jail-10 working in the Jail Hospitals to ensure that timely and regular treatment is given to the applicant at whatever time of the day the applicant requires.

The court ordered the jail authorities to ensure Dabas receives regular treatment from the Orthopaedic Department of Dr. BSA Hospital and the Neurology Department at G B Pant Hospital.

"So far as the MRI Scan is concerned, the jail authorities in consultation with the hospital where the scan is to take place, will ensure that the MRI LS Spine Scan for the applicant is conducted on 9th June, 2025," the court directed.

This matter was listed for a hearing on June 20.

Advocate Sumeet Singh Shokeen, counsel for Dabas, submitted that though the medical report discloses that the applicant is undergoing treatment from the orthopaedic department of Dr. BSA Hospital and the neurology Department at GB Pant Hospital, proper and correct treatment as required by the applicant is not being administered. He also submitted that despite their best efforts, the jail authorities cannot provide the medical treatment needed, including surgery, if advised. As such, he requests that the applicant be considered for release on interim bail on medical grounds.

Additionally, he submitted that though the hospital has advised an MRI of the LS Spine, no scheduled examination date has been given, and the Jail Authorities are not following it.

On the other hand, Lakshay Khanna, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State, submitted that the main bail application is listed for consideration on July 17, 2025, and as such, the present application may be considered on that date.

He also submitted that the hospital authorities are already treating all those ailments enumerated in the medical status report dated May 31. The issue of MRI is dependent on the medical hospital that gives the date for such MRI scanning.

The defence counsel also submitted that petitioner is suffering from Asthma, anal fissure, he is scheduled to be reviewed to nephrology and surgery department at higher centers.

While passing the order, the bench observed, "Having regard to the ailments that the petitioner is suffering from, it appears to this Court that certainly some of the ailments require more regular treatment and more serious efforts by the hospital authorities as also the jail authorities in following up with the concerned hospital." (ANI)

