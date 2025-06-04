Shillong, June 4: What began as a honeymoon trek turned into a chilling tragedy for Indore-based couple Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went missing on May 23 in the scenic Sohra region of Meghalaya. Hours before they vanished, Raja's mother made a phone call to Sonam, where she described their trek through a forest to a waterfall.

The call, which ended abruptly, is now seen by the family as a potential warning sign of unfolding danger. Days later, Raja’s semi-decomposed body was found in a deep gorge below Wei Sawdong Falls, identified by a tattoo of his name on his wrist. The Meghalaya Police have confirmed the 29-year-old tourist was murdered, with a freshly purchased dao (machete) recovered from the bottom of the gorge believed to be the murder weapon, the Times of India reported. Indore Couple Disappearance Case: Husband Raja Raghuvanshi Killed With Machete in Meghalaya’s Sohra, Police Confirm; Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Remains Untraced As Search Operations Intensify.

Meghalaya Couple Missing Case

According to the report, a mobile phone, a smartwatch, and other personal items were also found at the scene. Notably, Raja’s wallet, phone, and gold jewellery were missing, pointing to robbery as a possible motive. His wife, Sonam, remains untraceable as a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continues search operations in the rain-soaked terrain.

Adding to the concerns, the couple had checked out of their Nongriat village homestay after visiting the living root bridges and were reported missing the next day when their scooter was found abandoned near a roadside café. The case took a grim turn after Raja’s body was discovered using drone surveillance amid torrential rain, with Sohra recording over 500 mm of rainfall in just three days. Indore Couple Disappearance: Raja Raghuvanshi, His Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Remain Missing After Arriving in Meghalaya for Honeymoon; Rain and Treacherous Terrain Hinder Search Operation.

Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the case as “homicide,” noting that the machete appeared to have been purchased specifically for the crime. He also acknowledged a minor dispute the couple had with a local coffee vendor but dismissed any link to a planned murder. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SP Herbert Kharkongor, is examining motives ranging from robbery to personal enmity. The post-mortem report will determine whether Raja was killed before or after being thrown into the gorge.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, citing delays in the search effort and the absence of CCTV in the remote location. He alleged that possible suspects may be misleading the police and raised concerns that Sonam may have been kidnapped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).