India News | Delhi HC Pulls Up Authorities over Fresh Tree Pruning SOP, Stays Its Operation

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): In a significant order on tree protection in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has stayed a recently issued government Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that allowed pruning of certain tree branches without prior approval, saying the notification appeared to run contrary to an earlier binding judgment of the Court.

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a contempt petition moved by Bhavreen Kandhari against officials, including Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

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The petitioner drew the Court's attention to a May 29, 2023 judgment in Prof. Dr Sanjeev Bagai & Ors. vs. Department of Environment, Govt. NCT of Delhi & Ors., where the High Court had held that there was no provision under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act permitting pruning of branches with a girth of up to 15.7 cm without specific permission from the Tree Officer. The court had also struck down earlier guidelines permitting such pruning.

Despite that ruling, the respondents issued a notification dated May 2, 2025, laying down a fresh SoP for tending and pruning of trees under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. The SoP stated that no permission would be required for "general tending and light pruning" where the branch girth was less than 15.7 cm. It also allowed agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DDA and PWD to undertake pruning in public areas in certain cases.

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The High Court observed that the notification was "in teeth of" the 2023 judgment, which had already attained finality and was binding on the authorities. The Court remarked that the respondents could not nullify or bypass the effect of a judicial decision through an executive notification.

Leading with its final directions, the Court ordered that the SoP dated May 2, 2025, permitting such pruning would remain stayed till the next date of hearing. The respondents have been directed to file their response affidavit within four weeks. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 20, 2026. (ANI)

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