New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Taking note of a settlement between the parties, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a man for the alleged offences of sexual harassment and house trespass and asked him to plant 25 trees in the vicinity of his residence and look after them for ten years.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while dealing with the accused's plea for quashing the FIR, noted that the complainant has decided to put a quietus to the matter and thus, quashing of the proceedings would bring peace and secure ends of justice.

He, however, added that since considerable time of the police and judiciary was "wasted" on the FIR, which was registered in 2015, the petitioner "must do some social good".

The petitioner, who was in an inebriated state, had tried to enter the house of the complainant's sister and also misbehaved with the complainant, according to the FIR.

"The police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the parties and useful time of the police which could have been utilised for important matters has been misdirected towards this case. Hence, the petitioner must do some social good," said the court in its order dated October 31.

"FIR No. 312/2015 dated 10.06.2015, under Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)/ 354-A (sexual harassment)/ 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment)/ 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) IPC (Indian Penal Code), registered at police station-Harsh Vihar is hereby quashed subject to the following conditions and its compliance: The petitioner will plant 25 trees in the vicinity of his residence...," it ordered.

The plantation will be carried out within four weeks, the court ordered.

The court asked the petitioner to get in touch with the horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and inform the additional public prosecutor about "each and every step" taken by him.

The court also asked the investigating officer of the case to be in touch with the petitioner and ensure he does the needful.

After the initial planting of trees, the investigating officer will file a compliance report, and the petitioner a status report every six months to give the status of trees planted along with photographs, it added.

