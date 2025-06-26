New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from MCD in a contempt petition over the demolition of a Masjid in the Mangolpuri area. It is alleged that demolition began at midnight without giving a demarcation report to the masjid committee.

Meanwhile, the MCD on Wednesday said in the high court that it will not take any further action till next date of hearing. This contempt petition pertains to Mangolpuri Muhammadi Jama Masjid and Madarsa Anwar ul uloom.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar sought a reply from the MCD. The bench has listed on July 9 for further hearing.

Advocate Renu appeared for the masjid welfare association and argued that MCD began demolition at midnight without demarcation of the area allegedly encroached.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War Through Trade Deals (Watch Video).

It was also submitted that the masjid was allotted 400 square metres of land.

On the other hand, MCD submitted that the demolition began Wednesday morning, not at midnight.

It also has an assurance that no further action will be taken till the next date.

This contempt petition has been filed by Mangolpuri Muhammadi Jama Masjid and Madarsa Anwarul-Uloom Welfare Association over disobedience of the earlier order of the high court passed on November 18, 2024.

The High court had directed the MCD to identify and delineate any encroaching portions on public land, and in case of non-removal by the Petitioner, to take lawful steps for its removal.

It is stated that in view of the said order, and by way of communication of November 19, 2024, the Petitioner voluntarily carried out the removal of the identified encroaching structures adjacent to the Masjid in good faith and in the presence of officials from Police Station Mangolpuri. The Petitioner fully complied with the court's directions in letter and spirit.

It is claimed that on 20.06.2025, a fresh notice was pasted at the Masjid premises by the Respondents indicating imminent coercive demolition action, without any prior intimation, hearing, and in complete disregard of the order of 18.11.2024.

It is further submitted that the Petitioner filed a detailed compliance report of 23.06.2025 along with photographs of the removal of the encroachments to the MCD.

However, no reply was received, and instead, the Petitioner was verbally informed of a proposed demolition of the Masjid itself on 25.06.2025, the plea said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)