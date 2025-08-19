New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the Azad Market Resident Welfare Association (RWA), through its General Secretary Anil Lodhi, after finding that petitions were being filed to extort money.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in an order dated August 7, directed the amount to be paid within 6 weeks, and expressed "alarm and shock" at the conduct of the petitioner.

"Cost of Rs. 10 lakh is imposed upon the petitioner, Azad Market RWA (Regd.), through its General Secretary Mr Anil Lodhi, to be paid within a period of six weeks, from today," Justice Mini Pushkarna observed.

The court also referred the matter to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) for an inquiry regarding advocate Babu Lal Gupta.

The HC noted that all the petitions filed by Lodhi were with the help of Gupta. Gupta made the petitioner a trustee in an NGO. The court also recorded that one of the respondents, Mamta Yadav, was contacted to extort money.

The High Court also noted that the said persons are involved in filing petitions that are in relation to unauthorised construction in places which are not in the vicinity of the area where the petitioner Society or the NGO are situated.

"These facts are alarming and shocking, which disclose the deplorable conduct of the petitioner in filing cases for extorting money from people, by misusing and abusing the process of this Court," the High Court said.

The court said that on the one hand, cases of unauthorised constructions strictly with an iron hand; but at the same time, the Court has to ensure that the process of the Court is not misused by anyone in order to extort money from the persons undertaking such construction.

"A proceeding before a Court is a solemn process for furthering the cause of justice, and not for aiding unlawful objectives of certain individuals," Justice Pushkarna observed.

The HC further ordered, "On account of the facts that have come to light before this Court in relation to the clear involvement of Babu Lal Gupta, Advocate with a purported NGO, Green Gold Earth of World', and the petitioner, the matter is referred to the Bar Council of Delhi, to consider the conduct of BL Gupta, to assess whether there are any violations of BCD Rules by BL Gupta, in relation to the subject matter, and requisite action that is required to be taken, with regard thereto."

Advocate Gupta has a chamber in the Rohini District. The HC is directing the registry to tag this order with the petition filed by the petitioner or Lodhi in future.

Justice Pushkarna ordered, "Considering the misuse and abuse of process of this Court and considering the fact that various petitions against unauthorised constructions have been filed by Azad Market RWA (regd.) through its General Secretary, Mr Anil Lodhi, it is directed that the Registry of this Court, at the time of accepting any petition from Azad Market RWA (regd.) or from Mr. Anil Lodhi, or from the NGO Green Gold Earth of World', shall affix the present order to the said petitions, so that this order is brought to the notice of the Court, in future also." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)