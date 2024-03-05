New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and stayed its order for compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of a murder accused who was shot dead in a court in UP's Bijnor in 2019.

The Delhi police had challenged the order passed by the NHRC.

The commission awarded compensation for failure and negligence in carrying out the duty on the part of the Delhi police. Murder accused Shahnawaz Ansari was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail and was taken to Bijnor, where he was shot dead in a courtroom during proceedings on December 17, 2019.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the NHRC and stayed its order for compensation. The matter has been listed on July 18 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the court directed Delhi State to implead the Uttar Pradesh government as one of the respondents.

It has also appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in this matter.

Delhi police challenged the order and said that it was the duty of Uttar Pradesh police to provide and ensure safety and security in their courtroom. It was also said that the policemen who escort an accused to the courtroom are unarmed.

Shahnawaz Ansari was accused in the double murder case of BSP leader Haji Ahsan Khan and his nephew. After the alleged murders, he surrendered in Delhi. (ANI)

