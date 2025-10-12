New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, which include his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements, interpretations, mannerisms, and manner of singing, as well as his image, caricature, likeness, and signature.

The matter is listed to be heard by the Delhi High Court's Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora on Monday.

In his plea, the singer has alleged unauthorised and commercial exploitation of his personality traits by third parties through various means, including artificial intelligence-based cloning, audio and video reproductions, and use of his likeness for creating or promoting merchandise, GIFs, and digital content without consent.

According to the plaint, such acts amount to a violation of his moral and publicity rights, conferred under Section 38B of the Copyright Act, 1957, and are likely to cause confusion, deception, and dilution among the public.

The suit claims that several individuals and entities are clandestinely misusing Sanu's persona on digital platforms by reproducing or modifying his voice, singing style, and image, and even generating AI-based content that mimics his performances to attract online revenue through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Sanu's legal team has also sought a John Doe/Ashok Kumar order to restrain unknown defendants from exploiting his personality traits, given that many of the alleged violators operate anonymously online.

The plea emphasises that the singer's voice and artistic persona have acquired unique distinctiveness and immense commercial value, both nationally and internationally, and that the misuse of these attributes without authorisation amounts to false endorsement and infringement of his personality and publicity rights.

The suit seeks permanent injunctions restraining third parties from using Kumar Sanu's voice, likeness, or any AI-generated imitation of his persona, and requests the court to issue protective orders to safeguard his rights against any further misuse. (ANI)

