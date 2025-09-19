New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday directed that the appeal filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar in his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani be listed before the special bench that hears matters concerning sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

The bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri passed the order, noting that the matter involved a former Member of Parliament. The case will now come up before Justice Ravinder Dudeja on October 15.

The appeal challenges the trial court's February 17, 2021, judgment acquitting Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by Akbar over allegations of sexual harassment. Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar during India's #MeToo movement in 2018, a disclosure that led to his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs.

In its judgment, the trial court had dismissed Akbar's complaint, holding that Ramani's statements were made in good faith and in the public interest. The court observed that "Indian women are capable, the way should be paved for them to excel, and they only require freedom and equality," stressing that societal barriers should not hinder their progress.

Akbar's appeal, however, contends that the trial court order suffers from "grave infirmities and non-application of mind."

His lawyers argue that the trial court simultaneously held the article defamatory yet acquitted the accused without adequate reasoning. The appeal claims the lower court disregarded material evidence and witness testimony, while making "general observations" unrelated to the specific case.

Ramani, during her cross-examination, had denied acting with malice or ulterior motives, stating that she spoke out against Akbar in the public interest.

Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Priya Ramani, while M J Akbar was represented by senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Geeta Luthra, briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co led by senior partner Sandeep Kapur, along with Niharika Karanjawala Misra and Srishti Aggarwal. (ANI)

