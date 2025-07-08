New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Manoj Kumar Jha, accused of impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to allegedly obtain sensitive information.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, delivering the judgment, noted that this was Jha's second attempt to secure anticipatory bail in relation to an FIR lodged at the Parliament Street Police Station under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Submits Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI171 Crash to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sources Say.

The prosecution contested the admissibility of the new bail application, pointing out that a similar plea had already been denied in November 2024.

They further argued that Jha had previously received interim protection from a coordinate bench but failed to cooperate with investigators. At that time, the court had thoroughly evaluated the charges, which included 12 other cases filed against Jha in Delhi, Kolkata, Bihar, and Punjab.

Also Read | Dau Lal Vaishnaw Dies: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away in Jodhpur.

Jha's legal counsel claimed that the initial bail denial was solely based on his lack of participation in the investigation.

However, the court clarified that the earlier decision took into account the broader criminal pattern and the merits of all legal arguments presented.

Finding no substantial change in circumstances since the previous denial, the High Court held that there was no ground to revisit its earlier ruling. As a result, both the bail plea and the related application were dismissed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)