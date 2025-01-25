New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections, the Lieutenant Governor, and other respondents in response to a petition raising concerns over the prolonged inaction in reforming the electoral process of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The plea moved by S Gurmeet Singh Shunty and S Paramjit Singh Khurana demands immediate accountability for the failure to implement necessary reforms in the electoral system, which is governed by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwaras Act, 1971.

The bench, led by Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing the submissions of the petitioners' counsel, Advocate Rajender Chhabra, directed the respondents to submit a report addressing the grievances raised by the petitioners. The next hearing on the matter is February 25.

The petitioners further emphasized that the respondents must clarify why, despite multiple judicial directives, the DSGMC elections continue to use outdated and flawed electoral rolls from 1983, which are over 43 years old.

The petition argues that this systemic manipulation, including the reliance on these antiquated roles, fails to accurately reflect the current demographic of the Sikh community.

It urges the immediate creation of updated voter lists with photographs, as required by law since 2010, along with a transparent delimitation process to ensure fair representation for Delhi's Sikh population.

With the DSGMC elections scheduled for August 2025, the petitioners have called for the establishment of clear and enforceable timelines to prevent any further delay in upholding the rights of the Sikh community. (ANI)

