Gorakhpur, January 25: In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, two women—Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu—left their abusive, alcoholic husbands and married each other in a Shiva temple in Deoria on Thursday. The duo connected on Instagram six years ago, building a deep friendship that eventually led to their decision to tie the knot.

Both women had endured years of domestic violence. Kavita, a mother of four, said her husband assaulted her daily, forcing her to return to her parents’ home. Gunja also faced constant abuse, with her husband frequently accusing her of infidelity while battling alcohol addiction. Bihar: 2 Married Women, Who ‘Eloped’ After Meeting Each Other Through ‘Wrong Number’, Forced To Return to Families.

The couple performed their wedding rituals at the temple, exchanging garlands and taking the seven vows (pheras). Gunja assumed the role of the groom, placing vermillion on Kavita’s forehead. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

Speaking about their decision, Gunja said, “We were tormented by our husbands’ drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We are determined to stay together and will not let anyone separate us.”

Currently without a permanent home, the couple plans to settle in Gorakhpur and rent a place while working to sustain themselves. The temple priest, Uma Shankar Pandey, confirmed that the women completed the rituals quietly and left together.

