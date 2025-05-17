New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): A house reportedly collapsed on Arakashan Road in Delhi on Friday evening.

According to officials, the fire department received a call about the incident at 6:05 PM.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the evening, rain and strong winds lashed parts of the national capital, bringing some relief from the heat but also causing damage in several areas.

At the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station, the shed was damaged due to gusty winds.

In nearby Noida, several trees were uprooted and fell on vehicles, disrupting traffic. A traffic light pole at DM Chowk in Noida also collapsed due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, further affecting vehicular movement. (ANI)

