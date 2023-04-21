New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday reviewed the progress of work on bio-mining and disposal of legacy waste at the 3 landfill sites of MCD at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa on Thursday, said a press release from the governor's house.

The MCD Commissioner attended the meeting chaired by the L-G along with other senior officers. Saxena visited the Ghazipur Landfill Site on May 29 last year and set a target of 18 months for the Capital's mountain of garbage to be levelled. He exhorted officials to ensure that the project is put on the fast track.

Since new contracts were awarded in November 2022, record bio-mining, remediation and disposal targets were achieved. The L-G, since June 2022, has been monitoring the progress on a daily basis and visited different sites on various occasions to take stock of the work on ground, a press release claimed.

Legacy waste that include Inert, C&D and RDF, at the 3 sites, which was being disposed of at the rate of 1.41 Lakh MT / month in June, 2022 went up to 6 Lakh MT/month by November, 2022 and is currently being bio-mined at a rate of 7.5 - 8 Lakh MT/month with daily remediation figures touching 25,000-26,500 MT/day, the release stated further.

Setting a goal of disposing of 12 Lakh MT/month, the L-G instructed that concessionaires be encouraged and directed to achieve their total capacity of 10,800 MT/day at Bhalswa, 21,000 MT/day at Okhla and 6,800 MT/day at Ghazipur, he added.

This will result in a monthly disposal of 11.40 Lakh MT/ month, the L-G underlined. He further observed that while works at Bhalswa and Okhla were going on in a satisfactory manner, those at Ghazipur were lagging. He instructed officials to get the same rectified at the earliest.

On the issue of the use of the reclaimed land of these 3 landfill sites once the garbage is disposed off, the L-G asked officials to explore the possibility of adopting all latest technological solutions apart from the proposed 'engineered landfill sites' that were being proposed to be set up. (ANI)

