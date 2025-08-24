New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All Districts Bar Association has resolved to continue and intensify the ongoing strike from Monday. Delhi District courts' lawyers are on strike since Friday, protesting against a notification issued by the LG related to deposition of cop at Police Stations.

A meeting of the Coordination Committee was held on Saturday.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 24, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

During the meeting, it was decided to continue to completely abstain from work on Monday, in all District Courts of Delhi, against the notification of August 13, 2025, issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

The committee stated that this notification has been issued in defiance of the circular of July 15, 2024, issued by the Union Home Secretary.

Also Read | Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on 4-Day India Visit: Fiji PM Arrives in India for 1st Official Visit (See Pic and Video).

The lawyers' body said that the notification is against the public at large, and there shall be a demonstration also on 25.08.2025 outside all the court complexes of Delhi to make the public aware.

The committee has also decided that the public prosecutors and officials of ED and CBI, including Naib Courts, shall also not be allowed to appear in the courts.

It is also said that if the notification is not withdrawn by Monday, lawyers shall be compelled to intensify the protest, including gherao of LG house.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) are supporting the strike.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) and Additional Secretary General, Coordination Committee, said that the strike will continue on Monday and will be intensified. There will be a protest outside every court complex.

The legal fraternity has united in opposition to a recent notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 13, 2025. The notification designates police stations as venues for recording depositions of police officials via video conferencing, a move that has sparked widespread condemnation across the legal community.

In response to the directive, all district courts in Delhi observed a complete shutdown on August 22 and 23, 2025.

The strike, initiated by the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi, saw lawyers abstaining from both physical and virtual appearances, effectively halting judicial proceedings across the capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)