New Delhi [India], June 27(ANI): In a major reform envisaged under the three new Criminal Justice Acts, Delhi LG, VK Saxena, has approved a significant proposal concerning the linking and re-distribution of police stations to hospitals across the National Capital Territory to handle Medico Legal Cases (MLCs) and conduct Post Mortem Examinations (PMEs).

According to a statement, this initiative is designed to ensure quicker, more efficient medical and forensic support to victims involved in cases such as rape, road accidents, and other emergencies requiring immediate medico-legal intervention. The approval follows an extensive review and collaboration between Delhi Police, the Home Department, and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the GNCTD. The process began with Delhi Police submitting a consolidated list of police stations along with their corresponding designated hospitals, as well as alternative hospitals.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan on June 28.

The Health and Family Welfare Department subsequently formulated a comprehensive proposal addressing the current needs and challenges in medico-legal case management, according to the statement. A dedicated Committee was formed under the Health and Family Welfare Department to analyse and recommend an optimal linkage between police stations and hospitals, aiming to eliminate delays in providing urgent medical treatment and facilitating the medico-legal examination of victims. The Committee's recommendations were then thoroughly examined by the Home Department in consultation with both Delhi Police and Health officials to ensure feasibility and effectiveness. Following this, the draft notification outlining the re-distribution was vetted by the Law Department of GNCTD, which reviewed and suggested necessary amendments to align it with legal provisions. This re-distribution is being implemented under Section 194(3) of the BNSS Act, 2023, and will serve to better align police stations with hospitals equipped to manage medico-legal cases and conduct post-mortem examinations. The aim is to ensure that victims of crimes and accidents receive immediate medical attention and that medico-legal procedures are conducted promptly and efficiently, minimising procedural delays that can hamper justice delivery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)