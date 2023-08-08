New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pitched for making entry to redeveloped 'Shaheedi Park' in the city free for children, so that they can learn about the glorious past of India and its valiant heroes.

Saxena and Kejriwal shared dais at the inauguration of the 4.5-acre municipal park which showcases scrap-made sculptures of 'Bharat Mata' and various freedom fighters and other eminent personalities, a day after the Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval post the Rajya Sabha passing the contentious measure that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

In his address, Kejriwal said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is "doing a good job" but there are many expectations from it, mainly cleaning of the city and rooting out of corruption.

"If we can root out corruption in the MCD, and efforts for which has begun, and swift efforts being made in that direction, I personally feel that in the coming few years, the MCD can go from negative to positive, from being in the red to being in the green, and the MCD will not face shortage of funds," he said, adding that the Delhi government will help the MCD with funds, "as much as it can".

The AAP is the ruling party in the MCD, and Kejriwal made the remarks while sharing dais with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

Saxena and Kejriwal earlier jointly inaugurated the park which will serve as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures and sculptures symbolising notable time spans in India's history, as also various cultures and heroes.

The MCD has claimed that this is "India's first outdoor museum park". It is located in ITO area, and prior to its redevelopment, it had a statue of martyr trio -- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, which was inaugurated about 20 years ago by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The chief minister in his address said Chandigarh is known for its Rock Garden, and very soon, Delhi will become famous also for its 'Shaheedi Park'.

"And, the way history has been depicted here in a wonderful way, I feel that in Delhi it should be made compulsory in every school (for school children to visit this park). Each school can come in sequence, for free visit to this park by students. This will also augment the MCD's income and children will also benefit from it," he said.

Later Saxena in his address also said that children should not be charged any fee to enter the 'Shaheedi Park'.

"Through this park, we are getting to know such heroes, many of whom we had sort of forgotten. In coming time, more such parks are needed, so people get to know our brave heroes, our golden past. I invite the youth to visit this park... Children should be brought here, and for children, entry to park should be kept free of cost," he said.

A top official of the MCD said, "We will consider the suggestion made by the the LG and the CM on keeping the entry free for children".

Saxena on July 23 last year had laid the foundation stone for the park.

It is heartening that "I had laid the foundation stone for the park and now also inaugurating it", he said.

"The combined efforts made by all for this park will prove to be a milestone in the history of Delhi and will inspire people," Saxena said.

"It was indeed a matter of privilege & satisfaction to have inaugurated the AKAM Shahidi Park today, foundation of which was laid by me last August. Was accompanied by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Mayor @OberoiShelly Ji, Dy Mayor @AaleyIqbal Ji & LoH Mukesh Goel Ji," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He praised the theme of the park which depicts through art and portraits, both India's "golden era and contemporary time", and added that another such waste-to-wonder park has been planned in the city on Bollywood theme.

Kejriwal said that "we have to make Delhi as clean as 'Shaheedi Park'", adding, many projects on sanitation is being undertaken by the MCD, and "I am hopeful that results will be seen".

MCD's efforts are showing results, in the first quarter, it has earned "more revenues" than what had been collected compared to the last year's figures, he said.

Sculptures of various historic figures, including Raja Porus, Chanakya, Chandragupta, Emperor Ashoka, Samundragupta, Raja Harshwardhan, Mihir Bhoj and Rajendra Chola, among others have been installed in the park, officials said.

Also, artworks depicting Sanyasi Vidroh, Adivasi Vidroh, Mahatma Gandhi, Raja Rammohun Roy , Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Govind Rao Phule, Birsa Munda and Swami Vivekanand have been showcased.

The park will be opened to the public from August 9, the officials said.

