New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Continuing with his unique on-site review and inspection of maintenance and makeover efforts, Delhi LG VK Saxena has been taking stock of roads and stretches associated with the forthcoming G20 summit in late night outings on the roads, informed the LG Office through a release on Thursday.

He visited the stretch between Dhaula Kuan and 11 Murti on Sardar Patel Road on Tuesday and the stretch on Mother Teresa Crescent from 11 Murti to Teen Murti Round About, Teen Murti Marg and Akbar Road on Wednesday.

To ensure that his visits and inspection do not cause any inconvenience to the public and disruption of traffic, the Lieutenant Governor is stepping out of the Raj Niwas in the late evening (0930 PM) and taking stock of the situation for two to three hours on each visit, said LG's office.

Sprucing up of around 60 roads and stretches which are going to be used by the delegates for the summit are in full swing and the Lieutenant Governor, along with Chief Secretary, officials of Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority, will be visiting all these places in late night hours till 30th August, to ensure last minute cleanliness, repair the pavements, and sprucing up of the greenery, said officials.

On his last two visits, the LG appreciated the works undertaken by NDMC so far and expressed the hope that soon, the last-minute sprucing up with final touches will be completed.

These efforts, apart from, being aimed at making the city fully ready for the forthcoming G-20 Summit, will also ensure that the city remains in full preparedness over the long term.

On his visits, the LG is accompanied by three vehicles with flower pots to be placed at suitable locations, workmen for carrying out minor repairs wherever required and machinery to prune trees wherever needed, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)