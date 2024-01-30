New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena, has extended the deadline for freezing administrative boundaries for the 2021 census to June 30, 2024. The boundaries of administrative units are finalized to account for jurisdictional changes between Censuses.

Saxena approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to extend the date for freezing of boundaries of the administrative units for the ensuing Census from 1.1.2024 to 30.6.2024. No alteration will be allowed from 1.7.2024.

Also Read | Parliament's Budget Session Begins on January 31, With President Droupadi Murmu Address; Last of Present Lok Sabha.

It has been directed to concerned departments to give effect to the changes in administrative boundaries, if any, by 30.06.2024, and send copies of notifications of jurisdictional changes to the Directorate of Census Operations (Delhi), Government of India under intimation to the Office of Registrar General, India (ORGI), GOI, and Revenue Department, Delhi.

Office of the Registrar General (ORGI), India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, vide letter dated 6.9.2019 had requested the then Chief Secretary, Delhi, to freeze the boundaries of the administrative units for the ensuing Census-2021 w.e.f. 31.12.2019.

Also Read | King Charles' Charity Leads Initiative To Focus on Education of Four Million Indian Children.

Accordingly, LG had conveyed his directions to the effect that the boundaries of the administrative units for the Census will be frozen as of 31.12.2019.

However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Census-2021 was delayed, leading to an extension of the date of freezing the boundaries of Administrative Units. The last extension upto 1.1.2024 was approved vide circular dated 18.8.2023 of the Revenue Department after approval of LG.

The deadline for freezing administrative boundaries was then extended to June 30, 2023. However, due to the 2024 general elections, the census will now take place in late 2024.

As per rule 8(iv) of Census Rules, 1990, the State Governments and the Union Territory Administrations shall freeze the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, towns, etc. from the date to be intimated by the Census Commissioner which shall not be earlier than one year from the census reference date and till the completion of the census. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)