New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday launched the Block Chain Technology in the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for the e-forensic application of the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police at Raj Niwas.

With this, Delhi FSL becomes the first institution of its kind in the country to use the Block Chain technology for transparent and tamper-proof recording of evidence, digitally, said officials.

Delhi Police has already trained about 1,500 personnel to operate this new technology and over 3,000 forensic samples are being processed and analysed using the Block Chain Technology. To this effect, the Delhi Police has already provided QR Code Scanners and Printers to 225 Police Stations in the National Capital. Saxena said that by using this technology, better intra-departmental coordination can be established and hence it will help the common people to attain justice and bring-in huge relief for them. The LG also asked the probationer IAS officers, who were present in the event, to use technology for ensuring a better and faster delivery system.

The Block Chain Technology integrated with the e-forensic app of the DFSL will ensure that evidence (material samples) submitted from the scene of crime to the DFSL for analysis and reporting, remains free of human interface or interference. Available only to authorized individuals in four separate blocks, representing four different stages of analysis, the data thus generated will be free of any tampering.

Block Chain benefits include transparency, accountability, greater trust, greater security, increased efficiency/speed and automation.

According to officials, this Block Chain Technology will also help to automate the entire forensic workflow starting from Police to the FSL and the data entered by the Investigating Officer at police station level to FSL without disclosing the details such as FIR, name of parties etc. which will ensure confidentiality. This technology is completely tamper-proof and transparent with unlimited capacity and storage for infinite time period. The technology can also be used for keeping land records, birth and death certificates, caste and income certificates which can also be stored in individual digital lockers, said officials.

The event was attended by the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and several senior officers, including 14 probationary IAS officers of AGMUT cadre. (ANI)

